3,103 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.87 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

