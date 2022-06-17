3,005 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.36 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average of $439.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

