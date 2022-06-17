300 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $586.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,977. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $755.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.