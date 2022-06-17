2,871 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,165.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,559,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

