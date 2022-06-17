2,790 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

NASDAQ REGI remained flat at $$61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.