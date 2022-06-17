2,400 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,102,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. 32,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,819. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.
A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
