2,157 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MaxLinear by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. 19,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,209. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

