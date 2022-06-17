21,378 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Acquired by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 0.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. 296,142 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

