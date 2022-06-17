2,090 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $451.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $379.21 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

