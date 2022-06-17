207,447 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

