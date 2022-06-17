1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Alison K. Lipman Sells 3,368 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Alison K. Lipman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $19,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,154.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 291,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,729. The company has a market cap of $204.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. Research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

