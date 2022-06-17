1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 9,686 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIBS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.