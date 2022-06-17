1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 9,686 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on DIBS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
