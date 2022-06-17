195 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Datadog by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,199,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,351 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

