19,054 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.43. 81,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,034. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

