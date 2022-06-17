18,125 Shares in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Bought by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Legacy Housing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 76.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $317.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

