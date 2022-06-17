1,754 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.71. 24,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,840. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.07 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.