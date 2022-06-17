147 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.67.

ENPH opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $27,709,459. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

