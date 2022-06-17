12,642 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. 480,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,253. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

