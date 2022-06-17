11,847 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

