118,190 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,786,000. Anthem accounts for 2.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.68. 54,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.35 and its 200 day moving average is $469.79. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.41.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

