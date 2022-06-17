11,060 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
