ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 108,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,135. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

