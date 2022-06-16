ZooKeeper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $279,022.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 19% lower against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $279,022.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,622.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.34 or 0.27779143 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037452 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 183,095,661 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

