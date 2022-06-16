Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 6.2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €27.54 ($28.69) and last traded at €27.67 ($28.82). Approximately 1,785,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.50 ($30.73).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 53.83.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

