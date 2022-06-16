Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 6.2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €27.54 ($28.69) and last traded at €27.67 ($28.82). Approximately 1,785,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.50 ($30.73).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 53.83.
Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)
Featured Articles
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.