Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.27. 561,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 298,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

