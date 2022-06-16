Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €17.10 ($17.81) and last traded at €16.90 ($17.60). Approximately 25,325 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.84 ($17.54).
The company has a current ratio of 1,368.25, a quick ratio of 1,317.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.66 and a 200-day moving average of €17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.
Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)
