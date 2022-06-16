Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €17.10 ($17.81) and last traded at €16.90 ($17.60). Approximately 25,325 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.84 ($17.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1,368.25, a quick ratio of 1,317.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.66 and a 200-day moving average of €17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

