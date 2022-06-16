Woodcoin (LOG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $283,829.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00015198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $283,829.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,675.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.58 or 0.05475406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00224005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00568798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00524148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00070035 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004244 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

