Wit LLC Has $157.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wit LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $157,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.42 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

