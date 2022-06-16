Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Down 6.1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 319.70 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 321 ($3.90). Approximately 781,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,472,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.15).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WISE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.04) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.83.
Wise Company Profile (LON:WISE)
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
