Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Down 6.1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 319.70 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 321 ($3.90). Approximately 781,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,472,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.15).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WISE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.04) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.83.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £123,689.32 ($150,126.62).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

