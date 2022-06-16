Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

