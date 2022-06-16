William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,993 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $263,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $464.33 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $435.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

