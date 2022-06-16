WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Down 30.3% in May

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 771,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,955,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

