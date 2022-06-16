Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $276.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

