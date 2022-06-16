Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $376,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

