Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 20,322 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Public Storage worth $52,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.91.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.94. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $290.41 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.