Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,212,611 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,611 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Vertiv worth $106,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 796,053 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 198,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

