Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 282,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

