Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $34.33 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.33 million and $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00080648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00051499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00251786 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

