Walleye Capital LLC Sells 133,906 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,906 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 247,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

NYSE WMB traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,115. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

