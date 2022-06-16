Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 50,197 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Denny’s worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on DENN shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,271. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $540.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

