Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $18,937,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

