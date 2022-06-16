Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock valued at $572,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

