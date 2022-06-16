Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 187,125 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 187,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 74,234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 50,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

