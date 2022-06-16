Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 153,741 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCXA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,062. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

