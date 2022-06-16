Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 150,400 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFSU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

