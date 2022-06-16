Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 26,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,941. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $645.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 225,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,654,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 844,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,311,844. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

