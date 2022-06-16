Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,183,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 13.4% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.