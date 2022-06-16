Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($40.63) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.