Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $873.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $15.46.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 EPS for the current year.
About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
