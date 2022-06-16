Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $873.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 689.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 305.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the period.

About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.