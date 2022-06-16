Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

